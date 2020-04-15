Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Historic March Retail Sales Drop -- Consumer Roundup

04/15/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a staggering decline in March retail sales.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, gasoline stations, restaurants, bars and online, fell by a seasonally adjusted 8.7% in March from a month earlier, the biggest month-over-month decline since the records began in 1992, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Sales at clothing stores dropped by more than 50%, while spending on motor vehicles, furniture, electronics, and sporting goods fell by double digits, as reported earlier. Shares of major airlines rose slightly as investors tried to gauge whether a bailout will be enough to offset the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry.

Late on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said that 10 of the 12 top U.S. carriers had agreed, in principle, to a $33 billion rescue package.

In a bad sign for the national housing market, which has been in expansion mode since the 2008-2009 crash, the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index fell to 30 in April, from 72 in March, the biggest single-month drop in the history of the index.

J.C. Penney, an iconic chain store that had been under pressure even before the Covid-19 outbreak, said it skipped a $12 million interest payment owed to bondholders, one of the first major retailers to buckle under the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

