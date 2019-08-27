Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup

08/27/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid mixed data and upheaval in the tobacco industry.

Shares of tobacco giants Philip Morris International and Altria Group fell after the companies confirmed they are discussing a reunion in an all-stock merger of equals. The merger could create a $200 billion company and put back together the domestic and international Marlboro cigarette business, but investors are viewing it as a sign that the outlook for conventional cigarette demand is even worse than perceived.

The S&P Case-Shiller index showed that home price increases throughout the U.S. moderated in June. The Conference Board's index of consumer confidence decreased slightly to 135.1 in August from 135.8 in July, according to the research firm.

The resilient U.S. consumer bodes well for the economic outlook, one strategist said. "Trade, as important as it is, and as many headlines as it engenders, is 3-4% of GDP," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, in e-mailed commentary. "Personal consumption is closer to 70% of GDP. And as long as the labor market is strong, wages are OK, and we're in a non-inflationary environment, the consumer keeps spending."

Costco Wholesale shares rallied after the opening of the warehouse retail chain's first store in China drew long lines.

J.M. Smucker's shares fell sharply after it said falling peanut butter and coffee prices weighed on quarterly earnings, dragging down the consumer-staples sub sector after a strong run.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -3.97% 45.25 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5.00% 292.38 Delayed Quote.36.69%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -7.76% 71.7 Delayed Quote.16.43%
