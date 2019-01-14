Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid mixed earnings. Shares of Tailored Brands tumbled after the owner of Jos. A. Bank warned that same-store sales at men's tailor weakened in the third and fourth weeks of December. In another sign of a shift to more casualwear, yoga-wear chain Lululemon Athletica rose after it boosted its revenue and earnings projection for the fourth quarter. Privately held grocery company Albertsons said third-quarter sales increased, driven by higher fuel sales. Bart Becht stepped down as chairman of consumer-goods investment conglomerate JAB. Mr Becht helped build JAB's portfolio, which includes donut-store Krispy Kreme, beverage company Dr. Pepper and Peet's Coffee. General Motors added to Friday's gains related to a robust earnings projection.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

