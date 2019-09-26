Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

09/26/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after mixed economic data.

The National Association of Realtors on Thursday said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings on used homes, rose to 107.3 in August, up 1.6% from July and 2.5% from the year prior. Weekly jobless claims increased slightly last week.

One strategist said Tuesday's reported decline in the Conference Board's index of consumer sentiment was among the clearest signals yet that the U.S. economy could be heading toward recession. "We are now much closer to that point than we were a month ago," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network, a financial-adviser group, adding that another marked retreat in the Conference Board's index in October would send a recession signal. "Another drop like this past month would pretty much get us there."

The New York attorney general sued donut chain Dunkin' Brands for not notifying nearly 20,000 customers whose accounts on the coffee chain's website and mobile app had been compromised beginning in 2015, as reported earlier.

Imperial Brands, the tobacco giant and maker of Blu e-cigarettes, warned sales and profit would be lower than expected this year, revealing the impact of U.S. crackdown on vaping.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

