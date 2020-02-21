Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed economic data.

Sales of used homes fell 1.3% in January compared with December at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday, as a combination of high prices and increased supply kept buyers on the sidelines.

The flash reading for the U.S. Composite Output Index, a reading that accounts for growth impressions in both the services and industrial sides of the economy, fell to 49.6 in February from 53.3 last month, hitting the lowest level in more than six years, according to research firm IHS Markit.

A survey of job turnover also raised concerns.

"The job-opening rate declined 0.6 percentage points over the latest two months, raising concerns that the job market is deteriorating," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, who found other data in the report suggesting the contrary may be the case.

"Job vacancies remain at elevated levels despite the drop while hiring remains robust," said the economists, in a note to clients.

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's restaurant operation, Landry's, is offering $50 million to buy the Palm steakhouse restaurants and their branding out of a bankruptcy that stems from a family feud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Marlboro maker Altria adequately disclosed to shareholders the risks when it spent $12.8 billion in 2018 to take a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul, The Wall Street Journal reported.

