Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly after mixed economic data.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.5% in the year that ended in May, down from a 4.6% annual rate in the prior month, as record low mortgage rates spurred demand despite the deleterious effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the jobs market and consumer confidence.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 92.6 in July from an upwardly revised 98.3 in June, as a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in the U.S. and renewed restrictions weighed on shoppers' morale.

Consumer-products company Reckitt Benckiser Group plans to launch a new business selling its cleaning products and expertise to the travel and hospitality industries, after a 70% increase in its sales of disinfectant Lysol in North America in the second quarter.

Shares of McDonald's fell slightly after the ubiquitous hamburger chain posted a decline in second-quarter profit as lockdowns slowed traffic to its restaurants. Bullish investors were encouraged by executive comments that McDonald's same-store sales had turned positive in July, as reported earlier.

Luxury brand Gucci's sales and operating profit fell sharply in the first half, hit hard by lockdowns imposed world-wide to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

CORELOGIC, INC. -0.64% 68.29 Delayed Quote.57.24%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -2.49% 196.24 Delayed Quote.1.84%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.04% 7800 Delayed Quote.25.96%
