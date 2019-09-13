Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup

09/13/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after mixed retail-sales and consumer confidence data.

Retail sales, which include bricks-and-mortar and online transactions, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in August from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday, exceeding economists' targets and building on strength in the July tally.

But excluding the volatile auto sales and fuel categories, sales rose a paltry 0.1% as spending on restaurants and department stores slowed. The University of Michigan said its preliminary index of consumer sentiment was 92 in early September, up from the end-of-August reading of 89.8, as the reduction of volatility in the stock market likely eased economic worries.

One brokerage recommended clients hedge bets on the consumer-discretionary sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, as the trade war could begin to cause damage there. "While the industrial part of the economy has been weak, [the ETF that tracks the consumer-discretionary stocks] benefits from the resilient consumer economy," said equity derivatives strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients. "However, the new wave of U.S.-China tariffs on consumer goods could significantly impact the earnings potential of the sector."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 5.33% 156.84 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.66.67%
