Consumer Cos Down After Pending-Homes Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services fell after weak home-sales data. The National Association of Realtors said that its pending home sales index unexpectedly weakened 0.7% in November, reviving concerns about the health of the U.S. housing market. One of the triggers for the record-breaking rallies this week was a surprisingly strong holiday retail-sales report. A report earlier this week, from the Conference Board, suggested that stock-market volatility may have taken a toll on consumer confidence, keeping investors on edge about retail-sales growth for 2019.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com