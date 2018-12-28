Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down After Pending-Homes Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 10:49pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services fell after weak home-sales data. The National Association of Realtors said that its pending home sales index unexpectedly weakened 0.7% in November, reviving concerns about the health of the U.S. housing market. One of the triggers for the record-breaking rallies this week was a surprisingly strong holiday retail-sales report. A report earlier this week, from the Conference Board, suggested that stock-market volatility may have taken a toll on consumer confidence, keeping investors on edge about retail-sales growth for 2019.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pUtilities Flat as Traders Hedge on Rates, Growth Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:55pCommunications Services Cos Give Back Some of Midweek Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:54pTrade wars cost U.S., China billions of dollars each in 2018
RE
04:52pTech Down as Rebound Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:52pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Falls To Nearly Six-month Low
DJ
04:51pFinancials Down as Market Wobbles Continue -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:49pConsumer Cos Down After Pending-Homes Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Germany paves way for upgrading exhaust systems on older diesel cars
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : First Republic Bank to Join S&P 500 on Jan 2
5TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.