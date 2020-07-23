Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down After Unemployment Claims -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after an unexpected increase in new unemployment filings.

Initial unemployment claims rose by a seasonally adjusted 109,000 to 1.4 million for the week ended July 18. It was the first increase in new claims since March, the Labor Department reported, as restaurants, retailers and airlines experienced setbacks in their efforts to restore businesses to pre-pandemic levels.

American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines tempered expectations for travel demand, paring back flights after earlier ramp-ups, as mounting coronavirus cases have driven down bookings by as much as 80% in some parts of the U.S. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.61% 11.77 Delayed Quote.-60.39%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.53% 32.79 Delayed Quote.-38.31%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.49% 118.14 Delayed Quote.1.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Down As AMC Delays Cinema Reopenings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down As Microsoft, Tesla Slide In Wake Of Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pFinancials Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pIntel corp ceo says company is open to using external foundry services to deliver 'most predictability and performance for our customers' - conf call
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pConsumer Cos Down After Unemployment Claims -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pHealth Care Down As Optimism On Covid Treatment Fades -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:12pIndustrials Down After Unemployment Claims Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group