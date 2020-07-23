Consumer Cos Down After Unemployment Claims -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after an unexpected increase in new unemployment filings.

Initial unemployment claims rose by a seasonally adjusted 109,000 to 1.4 million for the week ended July 18. It was the first increase in new claims since March, the Labor Department reported, as restaurants, retailers and airlines experienced setbacks in their efforts to restore businesses to pre-pandemic levels.

American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines tempered expectations for travel demand, paring back flights after earlier ramp-ups, as mounting coronavirus cases have driven down bookings by as much as 80% in some parts of the U.S.

