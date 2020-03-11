Log in
Consumer Cos Down After WHO Calls Covid-19 Pandemic -- Consumer Roundup

03/11/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply as the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus has become a pandemic, potentially slowing the travel and tourism businesses further.

Spirit Airlines withdrew its 2020 financial projections, anticipating "significant pressure" on airfares from the epidemic.

The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of some of the largest U.S. airlines, fell by more than 7%, and has lost roughly one third of its value since February.

Shares of cruise lines saw even heavier losses, with Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises both falling by more than 10%. Investors were responding to the fact that "it's not going away by itself, and finally realizing that it's serious," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

Mr. Pursche said the WHO's pandemic declaration belied theories that the coronavirus was a lesser issue than influenza because total deaths from the new virus were lower.

"One out of 50,000 people die from flu," said Mr. Pursche. "Three out of 100 people that get coronavirus die, based on the information we have...I think it's irresponsible to sit there and say, 'more people have died from the flu.'"

PepsiCo agreed to buy closely held Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion, in a move to expand the beverage giant's presence in the fast-growing energy-drink category where both Pepsi and Coca Cola have lagged independent rivals such as Red Bull."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

