Consumer Cos Down After Weak Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined after weak consumer confidence data offset strong jobs data. The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer sentiment index was 91.2 in January, down from 98.3 at the end of last year. January's reading was the weakest sentiment figure since October 2016. Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 304,000 in January, the Labor Department said Friday. The gain was well above last year's average monthly job growth and showed that most private-sector businesses shrugged off the shutdown and kept on hiring. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% as a result of temporarily furloughed government employees registering as jobless.

