Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after weak home sales data. Used-home sales fell 6.4% in December from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That was 10.3% less than December 2017, and the latest indication that fears about rising mortgage rates and dwindling stock portfolios is slowing home-sales activity.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com