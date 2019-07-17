Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/17/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after weak housing data. Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 0.9% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.253 million, the Commerce Department said. The recent retreat in mortgage rates has not yet inspired a revival in housing-market activity. Dutch optician store Grandvision confirmed that it has been approached about the possible sale of investment firm HAL's 77% stake in the company to French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.44% 116.55 Real-time Quote.7.06%
GRANDVISION 8.84% 22.9 Delayed Quote.9.98%
