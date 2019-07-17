Consumer Cos Down After Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after weak housing data. Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 0.9% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.253 million, the Commerce Department said. The recent retreat in mortgage rates has not yet inspired a revival in housing-market activity. Dutch optician store Grandvision confirmed that it has been approached about the possible sale of investment firm HAL's 77% stake in the company to French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

