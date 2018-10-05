Log in
Consumer Cos Down Amid Concerns On Borrowing Rates -- Consumer Roundup

10/05/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Consumer companies declined amid concerns about rising borrowing rates.

Auto and home sales had already shown signs of slowing in relation to higher rates before this week's spike in Treasury yields, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Daimler and BMW are among the auto makers who have suggested they will move more production to North America following the deal that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Warehousing and storage payrolls grew by 8,400 positions last month, according to preliminary figures the Labor Department released Friday, highlighting the soaring demand for workers in distribution centers to handle rapidly growing online commerce orders.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

