Consumer Cos Down Amid Hopes of Housing Rebound -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid hopes that the housing market would rebound from a sharp retreat.

Construction of new U.S. homes fell sharply in April as efforts to contain the new coronavirus prompted builders to put projects on hold. Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, decreased 30.2% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. Shares of U.S. builders, as tracked by the SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund, were flat, however, after builder D.R. Horton forecast a rebound in home demand coming at a faster pace than previously anticipated.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said U.S. same-store sales -- those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months -- rose 10% in the quarter ended May 1, as Americans stockpiled staples.

Home Depot reported higher sales in the latest quarter despite the large-scale disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but shares fell after the company said expenses rose sharply.

After nearly six decades selling home-ware and accessories, Pier 1 Imports will permanently closing its retail stores in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, concentrating on attempts to sell its intellectual property and e-commerce businesses.

