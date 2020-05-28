Consumer Cos Down As Airline Rebound Optimism Fades -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as investors reconsidered rebound bets on airlines and other hard-hit businesses.

One strategist said the rebound in airlines, cruise lines and other companies most severely affected by the pandemic, may soon get a reality check. "We are back to bull market behavior the last few days, the last few weeks," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"But with all that said, it's been a bit of an optimism trade over the last few days. We'll see what happens when optimism collides with reality ... are we going to be able to keep this momentum when we go back to work? Will people be booking flights fast enough, booking hotels fast enough to keep up with what we've priced in?"

Another 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week even as many states reopened for business, the latest sign that the pandemic's effect on the labor market will be more than a temporary blip.

The number of houses going under contract plunged in April, with an index of pending sales maintained by trade group the National Association of Realtors dropping 22% to 69. Homebuilder Toll Brothers said it won't offer more incentives on its homes to draw home buyers, a sign that builders are anticipating a return of buyers to the market.

Nissan Motor shares rallied after the Japanese automaker said it would slash production capacity and trim its model lineup after reporting a $6.2 billion loss in its latest fiscal year. The car maker's cuts include plant closures in Spain and Indonesia and capacity reductions in the U.S., aimed at saving $3 billion a year.

American Airlines Group will cut its management and administrative staff by 30% as the airline prepares to shrink, with demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

