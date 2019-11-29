Log in
Consumer Cos Down As Bricks-And-Mortar Retail Sales Seen Weak -- Consumer Roundup

11/29/2019 | 02:40pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid fears that a strong start to the holiday-shopping season would primarily benefit online distributors.

Online spending on Thanksgiving Day rose by roughly 20%, and had reached $2.1 billion as of 5 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks activity on thousands of websites.

The growth reflects a longstanding migration of the American consumer away from the mall and bricks-and-mortar stores to their electronic devices.

Auto makers were under pressure amid fears that tensions over Hong Kong would jeopardize a trade deal. Mercedes Benz maker Daimler plans to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 0.15% 309.53 Delayed Quote.36.61%
DAIMLER AG -1.46% 51.2 Delayed Quote.13.18%
