Consumer Cos Down As Consumer Staples' Sales Rise, Discretionary Sales Fall -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as earnings reports highlighted the divergent fortunes between sellers of discretionary and staple items during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shares of Clorox rallied, bringing its year-to-date gains to roughly 28%. Similarly Colgate-Palmolive on Friday reported soaring sales as the toothpaste-and-soap maker benefitted from consumer stockpiling of its products.

In contrast, cosmetics giant Estée Lauder reported an 11% sales decline and swung to a $6 million quarterly loss as global shutdowns slowed shopping worldwide.

"Credit card companies also relayed a consistent message that they see a slowdown with consumer spending," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients.

The recent rebound in the stock market looks overdone, in light of the gloomy prospects for profitability, Mr. Moya said.

"The next earnings season will be bad and if the upcoming clinical trials on the virus front don't deliver strong results, optimism will quickly fade for the end of year rally."

Macy's plans to reopen 68 stores on Monday in states that have loosened restrictions, joining a handful of other retailers that are limping back to life after the coronavirus forced them to shut stores.

In some cities with reopening plans, such as Dallas, new daily case reports of Covid-19 continue to grow.

Luckin Coffee's chief technology officer He Gang resigned, The Wall Street Journal reported, another blow to a Chinese coffee-shop chain embroiled in a major faked-revenue scandal.

Several major auto makers said April was one of their worst sales months in decades, but dealers also reported a nascent recovery in activity.

Hyundai Motor reported a 39% drop in its U.S. sales last month, while sales for Mazda Motor declined 44% from the same year-ago period.

Toyota Motor said its U.S. sales dropped 54% in April, as the brand's popularity in hard-hit urban areas of the east and west coasts, proved an Achilles heel in the period. Toyota's North American sales chief, said he's seen hopeful signs that the business is starting to turn around, as reported earlier.

