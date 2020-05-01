Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down As Consumer Staples' Sales Rise, Discretionary Sales Fall -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as earnings reports highlighted the divergent fortunes between sellers of discretionary and staple items during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shares of Clorox rallied, bringing its year-to-date gains to roughly 28%. Similarly Colgate-Palmolive on Friday reported soaring sales as the toothpaste-and-soap maker benefitted from consumer stockpiling of its products.

In contrast, cosmetics giant Estée Lauder reported an 11% sales decline and swung to a $6 million quarterly loss as global shutdowns slowed shopping worldwide.

"Credit card companies also relayed a consistent message that they see a slowdown with consumer spending," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients.

The recent rebound in the stock market looks overdone, in light of the gloomy prospects for profitability, Mr. Moya said.

"The next earnings season will be bad and if the upcoming clinical trials on the virus front don't deliver strong results, optimism will quickly fade for the end of year rally."

Macy's plans to reopen 68 stores on Monday in states that have loosened restrictions, joining a handful of other retailers that are limping back to life after the coronavirus forced them to shut stores.

In some cities with reopening plans, such as Dallas, new daily case reports of Covid-19 continue to grow.

Luckin Coffee's chief technology officer He Gang resigned, The Wall Street Journal reported, another blow to a Chinese coffee-shop chain embroiled in a major faked-revenue scandal.

Several major auto makers said April was one of their worst sales months in decades, but dealers also reported a nascent recovery in activity.

Hyundai Motor reported a 39% drop in its U.S. sales last month, while sales for Mazda Motor declined 44% from the same year-ago period.

Toyota Motor said its U.S. sales dropped 54% in April, as the brand's popularity in hard-hit urban areas of the east and west coasts, proved an Achilles heel in the period. Toyota's North American sales chief, said he's seen hopeful signs that the business is starting to turn around, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. Republicans push for coronavirus lawsuit immunity for business
RE
05:49pChevron profit up on asset sales, output, cuts 2020 spending plans
RE
05:49pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Jamaica removed from US Trade Representative watch list
PU
05:48pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Sector Seen As Resillient -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pExxon, Chevron slam brakes on shale as oil demand tumbles
RE
05:47pTech Down After Amazon Warning -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancials Down As Earnings, Market Voaltility Weigh -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pStocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat adds to fears over virus-hit economies
RE
05:28pStocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat adds to fears over virus-hit economies
RE
05:27pConsumer Cos Down As Consumer Staples' Sales Rise, Discretionary Sales Fall -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..
2Skillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements
3Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
4BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
5METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : Announces Market Maker Engagment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group