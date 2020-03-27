Log in
Consumer Cos Down As Cruise Lines Resume Slide -- Consumer Roundup

03/27/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as investors attempted to separate winners from losers in the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill.

Cruise lines, among the sub sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, fell after being left out of the Senate version of the bill. Shares of the largest cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell sharply.

In one early indicator of the toll taken by the outbreak on U.S. consumer psychology, the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment fell to 89.1 in March -- the lowest level since 2016 -- from 101.0 in February.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of 90.0.

Shareholders at Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings soundly defeated a proposal by a London-based investor to unload the company's health-care holdings and carry out a big share buyback.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

