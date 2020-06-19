Consumer Cos Down As Cruise Ships Extend U.S. Hiatus, Apple Shuts Stores -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly in volatile trading as investors weighed improved economic performance against signs that businesses in some states were set to slow down again.

Cruise-line shares slid after trade group Cruise Lines International Association, or CLIA, said members were voluntarily suspending sailing in and out of U.S. ports until Sept. 15, extending an earlier plan.

Rapid Covid-19 case growth in some of the most populous states has already prompted Apple to shut some store locations in Florida and elsewhere for a second time.

Dealership chain CarMax shares fell after it reported a drop in first-quarter profit, and despite logging higher-than-anticipated sales in a period where operations were largely halted due to the pandemic.

Chinese coffee-shop chain Luckin Coffee said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting July 5 to vote out several directors, including Chairman Charles Lu, as the company deals with the aftermath of its admission that it faked sales figures. The company sold vouchers redeemable for tens of millions of cups of coffee to companies that had ties to Mr. Lu, who is also Luckin's controlling shareholder, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com