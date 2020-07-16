Log in
Consumer Cos Down As Investors Weigh Covid Spike Against Strong June Sales -- Consumer Roundup

07/16/2020 | 10:10pm BST

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly, as investors weighed the spike in Covid-19 infections in sun-belt states against strong economic data.

Deaths in Florida and other major states are hitting their highest level of the pandemic so far.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 7.5% in June, driven in part by demand for high-ticket items.

Executives at Bank of America, the second largest U.S. bank by assets and one of the largest consumer lenders, said they were seeing early signs of an economic recovery. In a good sign for housing demand, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.98%, the lowest-ever level. Used-home sales in California rose 42% in June from the prior month, according to the California Association of Realtors, partly driven by the drop in mortgage rates.

Analysts debated the extent to which travel slowdowns will last. American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways agreed to an alliance that the carriers said would speed their recovery from the pandemic-driven travel downturn by boosting their position in large Northeast markets.

One brokerage said reduced sales targets for luxury stocks such as Burberry reflect calculations of a prolonged slowdown in international travel, which is closely correlated with luxury sales. "We believe Burberry is giving a more realistic view than consensus on the shape of the rebound, with travelling consumers unlikely to come back before (the) third quarter at the earliest," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients. Another brokerage said the rebound in travel and services could be accelerated by vaccine developments.

"It would be easy to write off second-quarter earnings season," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. "However, it will be a major psychological help for investors by illuminating the degree to which earnings forecasts overshot on the downside and have to be subsequently upgraded."

The recent rally in airline and cruise-line stocks would likely continue if a vaccine emerged, according to the Jefferies analysts. "It would be the services sector that would benefit the most from the adoption of a vaccine - not the cyclicals," the analysts said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -7.37% 12.45 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.72% 23.93 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -2.35% 1435.5 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.25% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-22.36%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -4.59% 11.02 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
