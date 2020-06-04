Consumer Cos Down As Retailers Give Back Some Gains, Airline Bounce -- Consumer Roundup

Log in
06/04/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as retailers gave back some of their recent gains.

But airline shares soared after the largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic said it was expanding capacity to meet increased passenger demand. American Airlines Group joined other carriers in restoring some flying that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with American saying it would operate 55% of last year's domestic schedule in July, up from 20% in April and May. Shares of American Airlines rose by more than 40%, the largest one-day gain on record for the company.

Passenger demand is on the rise in states that are opening up, such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, while demand remains muted for travel to and from Covid hot spots such as New York City, according to an American Airlines executive.

The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of airlines, rose by more than 12%. French luxury-goods titan Bernard Arnault is reviewing his $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, The Wall Street Journal reported. Mr. Arnault convened a board meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the luxury-goods company he controls, on Tuesday to discuss the purchase.

Meatpacker Tyson is set to benefit from higher margins as it begins to reopen plants and ramp up production, said analysts at brokerage Bernstein, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 41.10% 16.72 Delayed Quote.-58.68%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.60% 397.6 Real-time Quote.-12.43%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.86% 390.05 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
