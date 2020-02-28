Consumer Cos Down As Sentiment Survey Shows Coronavirus Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid signs that shoppers were becoming discouraged by the spread of Covid-19 and its ripple effects in the stock market.

The University of Michigan's consumer survey showed a slight improvement in overall sentiment in February, but one-fifth of consumers canvassed in the final two days of the survey -- Feb. 24 and 25 -- period cited concerns about the coronavirus, including the knock-on effect on the stock market.

The survey highlighted what economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research called "an adverse feedback loop between consumers and markets." In this scenario, any sign that consumers are slowing activity because of the outbreak could cause stock-market shocks, and those shocks, in turn, could prompt consumers to slow spending more.

U.S. consumer behavior could be adversely affected if there is a major outbreak in the U.S. and that would likely cause another shock on the stock market, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The one thing you don't want is fear to build," said Ms. Krosby. While the virus could be under control in China, "if you had Americans refusing to go on subways or trains or buses to go to work, that's the fear factor, and that absolutely will affect the market negatively," said Ms Krosby.

The tourism industry alone could lose $5.8 billion in airfare and domestic spending this year, estimates Tourism Economics, an economic consulting company, as reported earlier.

Coty said Chief Executive Pierre Laubies will leave less than two years after he took over at the beauty and fragrance giant.

