Consumer Cos Down As Traders Hedge On Spending -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for spending.

Coca-Cola posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, as carbonated soft drinks made a comeback, especially with younger drinkers.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways shelved plans to sell its first U.S. dollar bonds in more than two decades after receiving lukewarm interest from potential investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Protests and unrest on the island city state have disrupted tourism and resulted in executive ousters from the airline. Victoria's Secret owner L Brands, Macy's and Gap saw shares fall after analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse cut their rating on the companies, citing a shorter tourism season and tariff concerns.

