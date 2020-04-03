Consumer Cos Down As Weak Jobs Data Offsets Strong Walmart Sales -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell, despite a robust sales report from the world's largest retailer, as a dire jobs data spurred concerns that even the $2 trillion stimulus package will not save the U.S. economy from a deep recession.

Payrolls decreased by 701,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said Friday, as efforts to contain the virus disrupted the U.S. economy.

Job losses extended throughout the economy, from restaurants to manufacturing plants to international tourism, suggesting one of the largest retrenchments in growth since the post-World War II era. The payrolls decline was the largest monthly decline since March 2009, the worst month for job losses during the last recession.

The unemployment rate for March rose to 4.4% from 3.5% in February, the largest one-month increase in the rate since January 1975, as reported earlier.

"No one expected this number today," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The market didn't think we would get to this level; it didn't think [layoffs] would be captured in this particular report. Most were surprised that the layoffs came so quickly."

In the wake of the report, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, said she would push for another round of economic stimulus.

Until such stimulus emerges, investors may be concerned about whether the current measure is sufficient, according to one strategist.

"Is the relief package going to be large enough to cushion the economy, small and mid-sized businesses and the consumer?" said Ms Krosby, at Prudential.

Walmart shares rose after the sales rose rapidly in stores and online in recent weeks as shoppers, worried about the spread of coronavirus, rushed to stockpile water, face masks and canned goods before shifting their focus to necessities for a prolonged stretch at home.

Walmart said sales at its over 4,700 U.S. stores increased nearly 20% over the past four weeks compared with the same period last year, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The world's largest retailer by sales also saw a jump in online sales and in the downloading of its app.

U.S. airline shares slipped back to near all-time lows Friday, as the initial deadline for federal stimulus funding, which may dilute shareholder ownership, nears.

Private data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its U.S. services index, a survey-based measure of activity in industries such as communications, finance and transportation, saw its steepest one-month decline since the survey began a decade ago.

