Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down, But Not by Much, After Strong Earnings Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders digested a relatively strong earnings season for the sector.

Consumer spending has been more resilient than anticipated during the recent slowdown in global trade, according to U.S. statistics, but economists warn that weak manufacturing activity, as registered Tuesday, often foreshadows a drop in consumer activity.

"Slowing job creation and slowing hours worked, stock market volatility, and new tariffs are all potential weights on consumer spend," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. "The consumer appears to be taking notice as forward looking components of consumer sentiment have turned lower."

Lego said its first-half profit fell 12% to about $396 million, as competition intensifies in the toy business.

Walmart said it will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns, part of its response to two deadly shootings in Walmart stores last month.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -1.21% 40.99 Delayed Quote.4.64%
WALMART INC. 0.33% 114.64 Delayed Quote.22.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pTech Down as Trade Tensions Rise, Tariffs Kick In -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pU.S. Factory Activity Falls for First Time in 3 Years--4th Update
DJ
05:17pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFED'S ROSENGREN : Economy Doing Fine Despite Risks to Outlook
DJ
05:12pFed's Rosengren sees elevated risks to 'benign' U.S. economic outlook
RE
05:11pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields Amid Recession, Brexit Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:04pTyson cuts profit forecast, says slaughterhouse fire among challenges
RE
05:03pConsumer Cos Down, But Not by Much, After Strong Earnings Season
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million
5COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. : COMMUNICATIONS : Transition Networks to Display Smart City IoT and Security and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group