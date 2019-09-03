Consumer Cos Down, But Not by Much, After Strong Earnings Season

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders digested a relatively strong earnings season for the sector.

Consumer spending has been more resilient than anticipated during the recent slowdown in global trade, according to U.S. statistics, but economists warn that weak manufacturing activity, as registered Tuesday, often foreshadows a drop in consumer activity.

"Slowing job creation and slowing hours worked, stock market volatility, and new tariffs are all potential weights on consumer spend," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. "The consumer appears to be taking notice as forward looking components of consumer sentiment have turned lower."

Lego said its first-half profit fell 12% to about $396 million, as competition intensifies in the toy business.

Walmart said it will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns, part of its response to two deadly shootings in Walmart stores last month.

