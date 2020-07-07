Consumer Cos Down On Concerns About Airline Bookings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns that new coronavirus restrictions will stymie the economic rebound.

Shares of airlines declined after a report indicating that quarantine rules were slowing reservation activity.

In the wake of decisions by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to require two-week quarantines from people arriving from hot-spot states, United Airlines' reservations for travel within the coming month quickly began to slide, according to a presentation to United employees Monday reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Shares of United and rivals including American Airlines fell sharply.

Philip Morris and Altria rose after the Food and Drug Administration allowed the tobacco companies to say in marketing materials that their IQOS heated tobacco device reduced exposure to the harmful chemicals ingested by smokers.

French food-services and facilities-management company Sodexo said fiscal third quarter revenue dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

