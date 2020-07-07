Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down On Concerns About Airline Bookings -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns that new coronavirus restrictions will stymie the economic rebound.

Shares of airlines declined after a report indicating that quarantine rules were slowing reservation activity.

In the wake of decisions by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to require two-week quarantines from people arriving from hot-spot states, United Airlines' reservations for travel within the coming month quickly began to slide, according to a presentation to United employees Monday reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Shares of United and rivals including American Airlines fell sharply.

Philip Morris and Altria rose after the Food and Drug Administration allowed the tobacco companies to say in marketing materials that their IQOS heated tobacco device reduced exposure to the harmful chemicals ingested by smokers.

French food-services and facilities-management company Sodexo said fiscal third quarter revenue dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP, INC. 0.86% 39.94 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -6.95% 11.91 Delayed Quote.-55.37%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 3.31% 72.94 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
SODEXO -4.09% 61.86 Real-time Quote.-38.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pDollar Briefly Edges Up as Investors Retreat Toward Safety -- Update
DJ
05:46pFederal Aid Helped Wide Swath of Small Businesses, Needy or Not
DJ
05:44pTENARIS : reaffirms its commitment to the value chain in Argentina
PU
05:44pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON HOMELAN : Thompson, Rice Statement on the Trump Administration's Cruel New Policy Forcing International Students to Leave the U.S.
PU
05:29pDisney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday
RE
05:25pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, As Solar-Power Installers Agree To Merge -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Holds Most Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pTech Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Chase Momentum -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Down On Risk Aversion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:21pConsumer Cos Down On Concerns About Airline Bookings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. : JPMORGAN CHASE : Banks Could Get $24 Billion In Fees From PPP Loans
4NOVAVAX, INC. : Novavax Announces $1.6 Billion Funding from Operation Warp Speed
5BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group