Consumer Cos Down On Coronavirus Worries -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will continue to weigh on revenue for many high-end retail and travel companies.

Coat-maker Canada Goose Holdings, cosmetics maker Estee Lauder and Capri Holdings, which owns the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, were among the companies who warned investors this week their financial results could suffer due to lower sales to Chinese travelers.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises fell after reports that 27 passengers on one of its ships docked in Bayonne, N.J., were undergoing testing for the coronavirus.

The Japanese Health Ministry confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus on one of Carnival's Princess Cruises ships in Japan.

