Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as traders rotated out of economically sensitive sectors. Walmart will stop selling all e-cigarettes in its U.S. stores, citing regulatory uncertainty around the vaping devices after the White House announced plans to ban most flavors. Starbucks is launching a new store format, Starbucks Pickup, that will be exclusively for Rewards members who use the mobile-order-and-pay option.

