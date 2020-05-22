Consumer Cos Down On Session, Up On Week, Amid Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell on the session but remained in the green on the week amid hopes of another economic-stimulus package.

"The president is talking about a relief package, and moving away from the rather staunch comments" opposing a new stimulus from other Republican leaders, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Shares of discounter Ross Stores gave back some of its recent gains after its fiscal first-quarter earnings trailed some investors' expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com