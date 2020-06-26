Log in
Consumer Cos Down On Weak Consumer Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup

06/26/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after conflicting consumer data.

Consumer confidence fell in early June amid signs that infection rates were rising in several states, according to a survey from the University of Michigan.

That report diminished optimism stirred by the May tally of consumer spending from the Commerce Department. Personal consumption rose a record-breaking 8.2% in May from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said.

Indications that an acceleration of Covid-19 spread in both Florida and Texas also weighed on sentiment.

"Anything that's jeopardizing the economy, which is essentially predicated now on the opening of the country, is going to have the market's attention," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"Remember when the market really started to gain momentum? Watching cases pull back, watching the hot spots begin to flatten, and then the opening of the economy: that's what propelled the market to these levels. You're now seeing the virus gains jeopardize opening the economy."

Shares of sneaker maker Nike slid after strength in its online sales failed to compensate for weakness in physical stores. Nike, which reported a near 40% drop in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, plans to lay off workers as it shifts focus to online channels.

Shares of Gap surged by more than 20% after reports that the casual-clothing retailer struck a deal with Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy on a collection called Yeezy Gap that will debut next year. The Yeezy brand, which already has a partnership with sneaker maker Adidas, appears to have considerable cache with young people and city dwellers.

Supermarket chain Albertsons Cos started trading publicly after years of unsuccessful attempts, buoyed by strong demand for groceries as consumers cook more at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Embattled Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee said it no longer plans to appeal a decision by the Nasdaq Stock Market to delist its shares, effectively ending its one-year run as a U.S. publicly listed company.

American Airlines said it will fill its planes completely as passengers start to return to traveling after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand in recent months.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.10% 233 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -6.00% 12.38 Delayed Quote.-54.08%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -54.00% 1.38 Delayed Quote.-92.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.59% 9757.219071 Delayed Quote.11.64%
NIKE, INC. -7.62% 93.67 Delayed Quote.0.09%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -3.89% 58.1 Delayed Quote.-35.51%
