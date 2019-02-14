Log in
Consumer Cos Down Slightly After Weak Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup

02/14/2019 | 05:17pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell slightly as traders bet a precipitous decline in retail sales was a reflection of temporary headwinds. Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, declined a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from a month earlier to $505.8 billion, the most marked retreat since 2009, the Commerce Department said. The government shutdown and stock-market selloff were among the explanations for the surprise slowdown. But one brokerage warned that the consumer retreat could last through January and the first quarter. "One of the reasons for the sharp decline in December retail sales is the negative confidence shock: both the University of Michigan and conference board consumer confidence tumbled in December," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. "At the turn of the year, the confidence shock was the largest since 2011. Modeling how confidence shocks feed into spending, we find that this shock could slice 0.24 percentage points from first-quarter real consumption growth, all else equal." Coca-Cola shares registered their biggest retreat since 2008 after the soda maker warned that sales would slow in 2019. Nestle's 2018 organic-sales growth of 3%, boosted by stronger momentum in its key markets of the U.S. and China. MGM Resorts International shares fell after it said it swung to a quarterly loss.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

