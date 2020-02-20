Consumer Cos Down as COVID Fears Hurt Some Travel Cos -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as coronavirus fears resurfaced.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell sharply after it cancelled all Asian voyages through September in response to the outbreak. Shares of rivals such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean fell slightly. Casinos with exposure to China, including Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands, retreated.

Some airlines are responding to the outbreak by putting staff on furloughs. In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airways asked all its staff to take three weeks' unpaid leave, while Hong Kong Airlines has sacked more than 400 workers, as reported earlier. Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second largest carrier, also asked thousands of staff to take unpaid leave.

L Brands shares fell after the retail conglomerate said it's selling control of Victoria's Secret lingerie stores to a private-equity firm, in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion. Leslie Wexner, the embattled billionaire who has run the retail company for more than 50 years, will step down from his roles as chief executive and chairman, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com