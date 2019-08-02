Log in
Consumer Cos Down as Rate Implications of Jobs Report Weigh -- Consumer Roundup

08/02/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as a solid jobs report was interpreted as lessening the odds of a rate cut.

The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in July while the jobless rate held steady at 3.7%, near a 50-year low. The University of Michigan said Friday its final index of consumer sentiment for July was 98.4, up slightly from June's reading of 98.2. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final reading of 98.5 in July.

Burger King saw a 3.6% increase in same-store sales in the second quarter, beating expectations. New restaurant openings pushed growth outside the U.S. to 6.5%. Popeyes also outperformed, while sales at existing Tim Hortons restaurants were weaker than expected. Executives have said they need to invest in new promotions and products at the Canadian coffee chain to boost growth.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

