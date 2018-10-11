Log in
Consumer Cos Down as Sears Nears Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup

10/11/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Consumer companies fell as one household name inched towards failure. Some of Sears Holding' biggest lenders are pushing for the troubled retailer to liquidate rather than try to reorganize through the bankruptcy process, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Sears continued to fall. Ultimately, the fate of Sears will not have a big influence on the overall retail sector, according to one strategist. "Its demise has been well documented and, unfortunately, coming for a while," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. Trendy Silicon Valley shoe startup Allbirds is now valued at $1.4 billion after another round of investments, The Wall Street Journal reported. Ethan Allen Interiors rose after the design store issued a positive growth outlook.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

