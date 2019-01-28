Consumer Cos Down as Traders Await Fed, Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for consumer spending. This week, several key developments on Federal Reserve policy, the economy and earnings could affect the direction of stock and property markets -- and, hence, consumer confidence and spending. Guess said it will replace Chief Executive Victor Herrero with Carlos Alberini, who served as president and chief operating officer at the company from 2000 until 2010 and is currently head of rival Lucky Brand. Tesco said up to 9,000 of its employees' jobs could be at risk, as the U.K. grocer plans to close fresh-food counters at 90 of its stores as part of a turnaround.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com