Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down as Traders Await Fed, Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:56pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for consumer spending. This week, several key developments on Federal Reserve policy, the economy and earnings could affect the direction of stock and property markets -- and, hence, consumer confidence and spending. Guess said it will replace Chief Executive Victor Herrero with Carlos Alberini, who served as president and chief operating officer at the company from 2000 until 2010 and is currently head of rival Lucky Brand. Tesco said up to 9,000 of its employees' jobs could be at risk, as the U.K. grocer plans to close fresh-food counters at 90 of its stores as part of a turnaround.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pU.S. Authorities Unveil Sweeping Set of Charges Against China's Huawei--2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pSnap appoints Lara Sweet as interim CFO
RE
05:05pUtilities Down, But Not by Much, On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:00pCommunications Services Down Ahead of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:59pTech Down With Nvidia Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:57pGrowth, Trade Concerns Lift U.S. Treasurys Amid Auctions
DJ
04:57pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:57pU.S. Authorities Unveil Sweeping Set of Charges Against China's Huawei--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2China worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar stock slides on profit miss, China sales forecast
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.