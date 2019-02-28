Consumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Spending -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for spending. Strong consumer spending was a driving factor in fourth-quarter gross-domestic product growth. J.C. Penney shares surged after the chain store posted a less marked holiday-sales decline than some investors had feared, and said it plans to close 18 department stores and nine home and furniture stores this year. General Motors said two top executives who had reported to Chief Executive Mary Barra would be leaving, the latest in a series of executive shifts at the Detroit car maker.

