Consumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Spending View -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for consumer spending. Strong earnings from Bank of America and other consumer-facing banks suggest that fourth-quarter spending was strong, but that could change if the government shutdown is extended, according to some strategists. "We are now at the point where the shutdown is a significant downside risk to economic growth even beyond the very near term," said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at AllianceBernstein, in e-mailed commentary. The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 58 in January from 56 in December, rebounding after two months of sharp declines. Billionaire Edward Lampert won a bankruptcy auction for Sears Holdings, keeping the struggling department store chain from shutting all its remaining stores, The Wall Street Journal reported. Retail chain Shopko, which is backed by private-equity firm Sun Capital, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday with plans to close another 38 stores and sell assets.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com