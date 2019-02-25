Consumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Trade-Deal Prospects -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a comprehensive deal between the U.S. and China. Comments from President Donald Trump have boosted hopes for a trade deal, but strategists warn that a deal is not guaranteed. Investment firm JAB agreed to buy a majority stake in a chain of U.S. pet hospitals in a deal that values the business at $1.22 billion, as the owner of Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper further diversifies holdings in a time of changing consumer diets. Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz. Speaking to CNBC television, the legendary investors said he has no plans to sell after Kraft Heinz's sharp slide related to the disclosure of a federal securities investigation.

