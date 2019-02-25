Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Trade-Deal Prospects -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:49pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a comprehensive deal between the U.S. and China. Comments from President Donald Trump have boosted hopes for a trade deal, but strategists warn that a deal is not guaranteed. Investment firm JAB agreed to buy a majority stake in a chain of U.S. pet hospitals in a deal that values the business at $1.22 billion, as the owner of Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper further diversifies holdings in a time of changing consumer diets. Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz. Speaking to CNBC television, the legendary investors said he has no plans to sell after Kraft Heinz's sharp slide related to the disclosure of a federal securities investigation.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pOil falls more than 3 percent as Trump blames OPEC for 'too high' prices
RE
05:02pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Seek Out Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pTech Up in Anticipation of Trade Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:56pTrump's Retreat on Tariffs May Help Keep Inflation Pressure at Bay, Report Says
DJ
04:53pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Calls for more investment in statistics systems, focus on literacy
PU
04:51pFinancial Stocks Up as Financial Conditions Seen Improving -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:49pConsumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Trade-Deal Prospects -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:47pCharitable Giving Made Up of More Large Donors in First Year of New Tax Law
DJ
04:45pTrump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
RE
04:45pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE inks $21 billion biopharma sale to Danaher in U-turn under Culp
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : WARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.