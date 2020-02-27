Log in
Consumer Cos Down as Virus Outbreak Seen Limiting Travel, Spending Worldwide -- Consumer Roundup

02/27/2020 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears that the coronavirus epidemic would reduce consumer activity worldwide.

The epidemic is already weighing on demand for companies dependent on tourism, while retailers are bracing for shortages of goods imported from China.

Companies such as Nestle, Microsoft, Facebook, Citigroup and others have reduced employee movement or cancelled corporate events, paring back another major form of commercial activity -- business travel. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of major airlines, fell by more than 3%, and is now in bear-market territory.

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev reported lower quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates, citing higher costs and lost market share in the U.S. to hard seltzer makers.

Shares of Best Buy fell even after the electronics chain said a jump in online sales generated overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter, surpassing the sales performance of many conventional retailers during the critical holiday period.

Hudson's Bay shareholders voted to take the retailer private, as the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue attempts a turnaround without the scrutiny of public markets.

Companies such as Clorox and Reckitt Benckiser who make household cleaning products are boosting production in preparation for a surge in demand due to the spread of coronavirus. Clorox is among the few major U.S. stocks that have gained during the coronavirus-related rout, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

