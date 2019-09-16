Consumer Cos Down on Fears About Higher Oil Prices -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid fears that higher oil prices would crimp consumer budgets.

Shares of airlines, whose bottom lines are directly affected by changes in fuel price, fell sharply.

The World Trade Organization on Monday launched a new Services Trade Barometer that aims to flag changes in volume of cross-border services business. The measure fell to 98.4 in June, below the long-term average of 100 and down from a recent peak of 103.1 a year earlier, suggesting that the trade war is taking its toll on services businesses in addition to widely publicized impact on manufacturing.

