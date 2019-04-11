Consumer Cos Flat After Unemployment Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat after a report showed new unemployment claims near a half-decade low. One brokerage said initial estimates of retail-sales growth in March looked strong. "The long-awaited rebound in consumer spending has arrived," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. Using data from Bank of America credit cards and debit cards, the brokerage estimated that retail sales rose 1.5% in March from February. "We see evidence that the timing of tax refunds pushed spending from February into March, specifically for lower income households." Households filing using the Earned Income Tax Credit saw some of the largest delays in refunds related to the government shutdown. Campbell Soup is nearing a deal to sell its fresh-food unit including Bolthouse Farms for about $500 million to a group led by the former chief executive of the troubled unit, a significant loss on the investment it made in the company seven years ago.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com