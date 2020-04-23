Consumer Cos Flat Amid Dire Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were flat as investors absorbed more dire economic data.

About 4.4 million Americans applied for jobless benefits in the week ended April 18, the Labor Department said Thursday. While the pace of new weekly applications has slowed since late March, workers have filed more than 26 million unemployment insurance claims in the past five weeks.

The IHS Market flash purchasing managers index for U.S. services in April fell to a record low at 27, while the manufacturing component of the index hit an 11-year low.

Stocks have surged back, with some indexes near break-even for the year, because of the planned nature of the economic crash so far, but that perspective will change as states reopen for business, according to one strategist.

"Now the data starts to matter -- we have to show that we're climbing out of the valley, and doing that requires us to reopen," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Home builder PulteGroup reported a larger-than-expected profit for the first quarter but said the Covid-19 pandemic slowed consumer traffic and sales activity in mid-March. Gap warned it has spent down half its cash reserves, even after drawing down its entire credit line and skipping April rent payments.

A number of international automakers, including Hyundai Motor, Daimler, Renault and Volvo, have reported lower earnings or cut their growth projections due to the impact of Covid-19.

