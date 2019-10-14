Consumer Cos Flat As Enthusiasm About Trade Deal Wears Off -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat as the initial enthusiasm about last week's U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations wore off.

Investors were selling stocks "despite last week's U.S.-China trade detente since we will not see a roll back on the September tariffs that will hurt the U.S. consumer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange broker OANDA, in e-mailed commentary.

Authentic Brands Group, owner of brands such as Juicy Couture and Nine West, is emerging as the likely buyer of bankrupt retailer Barneys New York with a nearly $270 million bid after another group's offer fell apart, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a problem related to vehicles' charging equipment, a major setback for a product the company is counting on to rejuvenate sales.

