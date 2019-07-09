Consumer Cos Flat As Labor-Market Strength Buoys Sector - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat as strength in the labor market drew investors to the sector. Job openings in the U.S. at the end of May were down slightly from April, but remained near record levels above 7.3 million in a sign that the labor market is still operating near full capacity. PepsiCo posted higher quarterly profit and sales as the food-and-beverage giant rolled out new products such as Pepsi Mango and ramped up marketing for some of its more established brands. Hotelier Marriott International faces a potential $124 million fine from the U.K.'s privacy watchdog over a consumer-data breach, as the regulator raises pressure on businesses to comply with Europe's data-protection rules.

