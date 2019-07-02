Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Flat as Airline Optimism Offset by Retail Woes -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat as optimism about the travel industry was offset by pessimism about bricks-and-mortar retail. Delta Air Lines, the nation's third-largest carrier by traffic, boosted its projection for second-quarter adjusted revenue slightly. Nordstrom shares fell after analysts at brokerage UBS cut their ratings on the department store, which was once viewed as one of the old-line retailers who had adjusted most nimbly to the Internet-shopping age. Other department stores, including Macy's and Kohl's, fell in sympathy. Major auto makers saw U.S. new-vehicle sales slip in the first half of 2019, a trend which is expected to continue for the remainder of the year. Nike said it was "proud of its American heritage" and was committed to creating jobs in the U.S. after Arizona's governor said he was withdrawing financial incentives the state had promised the sneaker giant to open a plant because of its decision to cancel a shoe with an early American flag.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pWall Street looks to earnings after strongest June in decades
RE
05:32pALCOA : Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted -- Update
DJ
05:26pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Up Amid Growth Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pU.S. slaps duties on certain steel produced in South Korea, Taiwan
RE
05:21pTech Up Slightly as Semiconductor Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pConsumer Cos Flat as Airline Optimism Offset by Retail Woes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About