Consumer Cos Flat as Airline Optimism Offset by Retail Woes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat as optimism about the travel industry was offset by pessimism about bricks-and-mortar retail. Delta Air Lines, the nation's third-largest carrier by traffic, boosted its projection for second-quarter adjusted revenue slightly. Nordstrom shares fell after analysts at brokerage UBS cut their ratings on the department store, which was once viewed as one of the old-line retailers who had adjusted most nimbly to the Internet-shopping age. Other department stores, including Macy's and Kohl's, fell in sympathy. Major auto makers saw U.S. new-vehicle sales slip in the first half of 2019, a trend which is expected to continue for the remainder of the year. Nike said it was "proud of its American heritage" and was committed to creating jobs in the U.S. after Arizona's governor said he was withdrawing financial incentives the state had promised the sneaker giant to open a plant because of its decision to cancel a shoe with an early American flag.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com