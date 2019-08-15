Log in
Consumer Cos Flat as Walmart Strength Offset by Weakness Elsewhere -- Consumer Roundup

08/15/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat as a strong sales tally from Walmart was offset by weakness in some of its smaller rivals.

The retail giant boosted its earnings forecasts for the year after better-than-forecast second-quarter sales. Sales at U.S. stores and websites operating at least 12 months grew 2.8%, helped by increased traffic and some price increases. Investors had been concerned about the ability of Walmart to pass on higher prices as a result of tariffs.

J.C. Penney said sales fell 9% to $2.51 billion in its latest quarter and said it would start selling secondhand items as part of a broader effort to transform itself.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. "We suspect that the promotions -- 'summer Black Friday' -- that retailers put in place to compete with Amazon can partly explain this strength," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. Restaurateurs likely also boosted business, in part, through promotions, the analysts said.

Tapestry shares fell after the owner of Coach and other luxury brands cut its earnings projection for the year, citing slower growth at its Kate Spade brand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.64% 26.25 Delayed Quote.7.22%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 2.18% 0.5824 Delayed Quote.-45.19%
WALMART INC. 6.11% 112.69 Delayed Quote.14.01%
