Consumer Cos Pare Jobs-Related Gains On Virus Worries -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated June jobs data offset reversals of economic reopening measures in some states.

But gains waned near the closing bell, amid concerns about a continued surge in new Covid case growth and hospitalizations in states such as Florida and Texas.

Shares of homebuilders rose sharply after Freddie Mac reported the average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.07% in its latest weekly survey, the lowest rate on record.

Men's suit retailer Tailored Brands, which operates Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, has skipped a payment to bondholders, even as it elected to make scheduled interest payments to lenders due the same day.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com