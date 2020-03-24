Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Rally On Stimulus Expectations -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as investors bet an economic stimulus package set to pass Congress would be enough to get the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

One strategist said the selloff in retail companies had reached levels associated with mass bankruptcies. "We see some small caps below working capital -- that's inventories and receivables minus their liabilities," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"It's almost as though these businesses are trading as if they're not coming back." The strong underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy could quickly reestablish themselves once curfews are lifted, Mr. Marshall said.

"One thing Americans are good at is consuming," said Mr. Marshall. "The only way you can keep us from consuming is to lock us in our home, and even then we're trying to get on Amazon and consume." Mr. Marshall said consumer behavior could soon return to normal, if the municipal and state shutdowns are lifted in the coming weeks.

Shares of some of the most heavily beaten down cruise lines and airlines surged Tuesday. Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. is balking at a full-scale bailout of its airlines, telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, and rattling investor hopes that the coronavirus-stricken industry could rely on government safety nets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pFed Digital Dollars Are Part of Debate Over Coronavirus Stimulus
DJ
05:47pFed Digital Dollars Are Part of Debate Over Coronavirus Stimulus
DJ
05:42pFed Digital Dollars Are Part of Debate Over Coronavirus Stimulus
DJ
05:40pCurrency black market re-emerges in Egypt as coronavirus spreads
RE
05:40pSurge in Unemployment Claims Sparks Delayed Checks Amid Coronavirus Crisis--Update
DJ
05:38pRemarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference
PU
05:35pEuro zone mulls 2% of GDP credit from bailout fund to fight coronavirus
RE
05:27pCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BATTERING GLOBAL ECONOMY : surveys
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Sector Regains Safe-Haven Allure -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Cos Surge Despite Advertising Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group