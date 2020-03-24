Consumer Cos Rally On Stimulus Expectations -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as investors bet an economic stimulus package set to pass Congress would be enough to get the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

One strategist said the selloff in retail companies had reached levels associated with mass bankruptcies. "We see some small caps below working capital -- that's inventories and receivables minus their liabilities," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"It's almost as though these businesses are trading as if they're not coming back." The strong underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy could quickly reestablish themselves once curfews are lifted, Mr. Marshall said.

"One thing Americans are good at is consuming," said Mr. Marshall. "The only way you can keep us from consuming is to lock us in our home, and even then we're trying to get on Amazon and consume." Mr. Marshall said consumer behavior could soon return to normal, if the municipal and state shutdowns are lifted in the coming weeks.

Shares of some of the most heavily beaten down cruise lines and airlines surged Tuesday. Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. is balking at a full-scale bailout of its airlines, telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, and rattling investor hopes that the coronavirus-stricken industry could rely on government safety nets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com