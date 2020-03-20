Log in
Consumer Cos Slide On Unemployment Spike Views -- Consumer Roundup

03/20/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid anticipation of a sudden surge in U.S. unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

State-level anecdotes suggest applications for unemployment benefits could hit more than 2 million in next Thursday's Labor Department report, the largest weekly increase in jobless claims and the highest level on record, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

Claims had been trending near a 50-year low for the past 12 months. The spike reflects closures of restaurants, bars, factories and other major places of employment as part of the public-policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many states reported the largest increases in claims they have ever seen. Ohio, for example, said jobless claims rose to nearly 140,000 through Thursday, compared with about 5,000 for the same period last week.

Governments and employers are scrambling to shore up consumer confidence. Discount chain Target said it was raising the hourly wage for its full- and part-time workers by $2 an hour until at least May 2, and offering paid leave to vulnerable workers such as those over 65.

President Donald Trump guaranteed there would be fiscal support beyond $1,000 checks in the mail.

In the United Kingdom, the government has stepped in to help pay people's wages in an unprecedented move amid the deepening coronavirus crisis, with Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, pledging to pay 80% of the salaries of workers furloughed due to the pandemic - up to 2,500 British pounds sterling a month, with the option for employers to top that up.

Yet the shock to consumer confidence from the "shelter in place" recommendations, now in force in the states of California, New York and Illinois, could be impossible to surmount.

"Then you have the emotional factor...rather than a normal recession, even if an ugly one -- this is unprecedented: staying home, military outside," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

The streets in the North Texas town of Denton, which has very few reported cases of coronavirus, were almost deserted on Thursday at lunchtime. Restaurants advertised the availability of pick-up food, but few consumers appeared to be taking up the offer.

Altria Group Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Willard has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first chief executives of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak.

Luxury jeweler Tiffany said it has lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes hit the highest monthly pace in 13 years in February, but economists and real-estate agents expect sales to plunge in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic roils the economy, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

